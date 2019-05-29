Fayetteville book bandits steal $10,000 worth of books from community college

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ten thousand dollars worth of books were stolen from a college bookstore over the course of several months and now police have the thieves behind bars.Warrants show 22-year-old Brandy Yarbrough and 25-year-old Chad Allen are accused of stealing textbooks from the Fayetteville Technical Community College Bookstore.Police told ABC11 the duo neither works nor attends school there. Instead, they returned the stolen books to a buyback store.The college bookstore is taking steps to make sure it never happens again by keeping all books behind the counter.Bookstore employees retrieve and accept payments for books directly."It's wonderful. I was in and out," said FTCC Antonio Gant. "It's comfortable for me because I don't have to look around for books. Plus, it stops people from stealing."FTCC released this statement to ABC11: