Fayetteville Walmart low on water as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People aren't wasting any time preparing for what Hurricane Dorian could bring.
A Walmart in Fayetteville is already running extremely low on water.
A viewer who sent a photo from the store to ABC11 said the store is selling water at a limit of three cases per customer.
On Sunday, Gov. Roy Cooper continued to urge North Carolinians to pay close attention to Dorian and make sure they are ready for its possible effects expected by the middle of the week.
"North Carolina has endured flooding from two strong hurricanes in less than three years," Cooper said. "Now is the time to prepare for Dorian. To the people of North Carolina, particularly those still recovering in the eastern part of our state, we are working hard to prepare and we are with you."
On Friday, Cooper declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties.
