crime

Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Geneen Ballenger was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a child was found not breathing earlier this year.

On April 15, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a home on Berriedale Drive. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the child wasn't receiving proper care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Photos detail inmates' escape from California jail
Student hires 'hitman" to kill school staff member
Puppy stolen from rescue group event in Holly Springs found
Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
On eve of election, Durham City Council talks recent gun violence
Crash blocks I-40 West at Harrison Avenue in Cary
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
Wake woman promotes self breast exams in 'Feeling Myself' video
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Woman who uses own money to feed East Durham kids wins award
Show More
Parents frustrated after structural issues close Fayetteville school
Community rallies as Cary girl hit by car clings to life
Photos detail inmates' escape from California jail
Petition: Don't trade in State Farmers Market for luxury condos
Affordable housing bond in Durham: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News