Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy.Geneen Ballenger was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a child was found not breathing earlier this year.On April 15, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a home on Berriedale Drive. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives said the child wasn't receiving proper care.