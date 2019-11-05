Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have charged a woman in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy.
Geneen Ballenger was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a child was found not breathing earlier this year.
On April 15, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a home on Berriedale Drive. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said the child wasn't receiving proper care.
