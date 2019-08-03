Fayetteville woman shot after social media argument

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman is recovering at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot because of a social media dispute, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.The incident happened Thursday at the Eagle's Nest Apartments in Fayetteville. Apartment tenant Pierre Egella recalled hearing gunshots around 1 a.m."Boom, boom, boom. About three of them" Egella said.Later on, Egella went outside his apartment to see what was happening."The ambulance were here to bring people to the hospital," Egella said.The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Krystal Footman was in that ambulance being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on her arm and abdomen.Investigators said the situation started as a social media argument. The argument got more personal when a woman approached Footman at her home and suggested they fight.When Footman refused, someone started firing at her.Egella lives several houses down from the shooting. He said several cars near him were struck by bullets as well.Deputies told ABC11 that Footman was the only person injured.Authorities have not confirmed what social media platform was being used nor have they identified the person that shot Footman.Contact the sheriff's office if you have any information on the shooting.