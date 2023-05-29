WATCH LIVE

Woman fatally shot in Fayetteville shooting

Monday, May 29, 2023 12:36AM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was fatally shot Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police say.

Police received reports about a possible shooting at around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Westwick Lane. A woman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009.

