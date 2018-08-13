FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired

MEGHAN KENEALLY
The FBI agent who came under scrutiny for anti-Trump texts he sent from a work phone during the 2016 presidential campaign has now been fired, according to his lawyer.

Peter Strzok was fired on Friday after serving in the FBI for 21 years, his lawyer Aitan Goelman said in a statement.

Goelman said that the deputy director "departed from established precedent by firing" Strzok.

Strzok's public profile reached a tipping point in July when he testified before House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

"This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans. A lengthy investigation and multiple rounds of Congressional testimony failed to produce a shred of evidence that Special Agent Strzok's personal views ever affected his work," Goelman said in the statement.

"In fact, in his decades of service, Special Agent Strzok has proved himself to be one of the country's top counterintelligence officers, leading to only one conclusion - the decision to terminate was taken in response to political pressure, and to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment, not on a fair and independent examination of the facts. It is a decision that produces only one winner - those who seek to harm our country and weaken our democracy," the statement said.

ABC News has reached out to the FBI for a response.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
