FBI investigating Cary elementary school teacher accused of possessing child porn

A Cary elementary school teacher is facing charges, and an FBI investigation, after authorities say he was found to be in possession of child porn. (Credit: CCBI)

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cary elementary school teacher is facing charges, and an FBI investigation, after authorities say he was found to be in possession of child porn.

Chip Anthony Hollingsworth, a 39-year-old teacher at Cardinal Charter Academy, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

According to Cary police, "the FBI felt there was an urgency in the case because of the suspect's job and asked for assistance from the Cary Police Department."

According to the arrest warrants, Hollingsworth possessed and duplicated videos showing children ranging from 6 to 14 years old, performing sexual acts.

The offenses began in December of 2017, the warrant states.

All of the children in the video are unidentified, according to police.

ABC11 reached out to Cardinal Charter Academy for comment but has not yet heard back.
