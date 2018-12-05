FBI investigation underway at North Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --An FBI investigation is underway at a home in Raleigh.
On Wednesday, federal agents were investigating at a home in the 6500 block of New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center.
A car just zoomed past another car blocking the house where the @FBI is doing an investigation in north raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/w9t3D1KtBt— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 6, 2018
An FBI spokesperson said information related to the investigation is not public record at this time.
"This is a great neighborhood -- a family oriented neighborhood," said Stephen Allen, a nearby resident who knows the family. "They're right on the 18th hole of the golf course (at North Ridge Country Club)."
The @FBI is at this home on new market way in @RaleighGov. No indication of what they’re doing here. Only will say “investigative activity.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/otvr4WZhGY— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 5, 2018
By late Wednesday evening, a number of FBI agents had packed up a huge trailer of evidence from the North Raleigh home.
"They are a really good family," Allen said. "Really humble family. I know their daughter. They have a son. Another daughter - I've watched their dog: their dog has run into my yard before. They're good people."
Neighbors expressed concern for the family inside, but the FBI remained tight-lipped through the night about the nature of the investigation.