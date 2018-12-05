FBI investigation underway at Raleigh home

The @FBI is at this home on new market way in @RaleighGov. No indication of what they’re doing here. Only will say “investigative activity.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/otvr4WZhGY — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 5, 2018

An FBI investigation is underway at a home in Raleigh.Agents are investigating at a home on New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center.An FBI spokesperson said information related to the investigation is not public record at this time.