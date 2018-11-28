FBI joins search for missing girl in North Carolina

MOORESBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The FBI has joined a search for a missing 13-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Aubrey Joelle Acree was reported missing by her mother on Monday.

Police said an eyewitness saw Aubrey getting into a vehicle with an unidentified person near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro, North Carolina.

Aubrey is a 13-year-old, white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard-patterned pants, and black Converse shoes.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest believed to be associated with the disappearance of Aubrey.

The vehicle is a white Subaru SUV with a model year between 2005 and 2007.

Investigators canvassed local businesses and found video of the vehicle. The video was captured at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A Highway in Rutherford County.

The video was captured at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A Highway.



Anyone with information about this case should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-287-6074.
