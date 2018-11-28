FBI joins search for missing girl in western North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Search on for another missing NC teen, 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree.

MOORESBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The FBI has joined a search for a missing 13-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Aubrey Joelle Acree was reported missing by her mother on Monday.

Police said an eyewitness saw Aubrey getting into a vehicle with an unidentified person near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro, North Carolina.

Aubrey is a 13-year-old, white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard-patterned pants, and black Converse shoes.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest believed to be associated with the disappearance of Aubrey.

The vehicle is a white Subaru SUV with a model year between 2005 and 2007.

Investigators canvassed local businesses and found video of the vehicle. The video was captured at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A Highway in Rutherford County.

EMBED More News Videos

The video was captured at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A Highway.



Anyone with information about this case should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-287-6074.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing childrenteenmissing teenagerNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Voter ID moves toward final passage in NC Senate; Dems ask, 'What's the rush?'
Durham Police: Rash of armed robberies appears to target Hispanics
Hania Aguilar case brings back memories for family in unsolved murder
5 Orange High teens charged in school fight that left assistant principal injured
Residentes en Lumberton están tristes sobre la muerte de Hania Aguilar
Duke Energy Progress to raise rates again for much of eastern NC
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Show More
'Hidden Figure' to launch NC State grads into real world
Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Wake County GOP files complaint against state BOE Chairman
What happened to dogs rescued in recent Wake County animal cruelty case?
Troubleshooter: Durham couple loses $8,900 in computer virus scam
More News