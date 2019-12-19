FBI New York says fugitive known as 'Gutter' has ties to Raleigh, Fayetteville

Jamar Manners (FBI)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WTVD) -- The FBI in New York is looking for a fugitive who may have fled to North Carolina.

Jamar Manners, aka "Gutter," has ties to Raleigh and Fayetteville, an FBI spokesperson said Thursday.

Manners faces federal charges for possession of a firearm by a felon. The FBI New York is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Jamar Manners



Authorities said Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction.

He was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, NY. While searching for Manners for his second probation violation, agents spotted him Dec. 17 in Yonkers and he jumped from the car he was driving, and ran away. Agents recovered a loaded gun in the car.

Anyone with information about Manners' whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at (212) 384-1000.
