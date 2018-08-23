'Somebody's going to be charged:' FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings

Local and national law enforcement officials have a message for students as the new school year approaches: Think before you post.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and FBI officials held a news conference Wednesday to announce that prank calls and posts won't be tolerated in the upcoming school year.

"If we get some hoax coming in, somebody's going to be charged," Harrison said. "Whether we want to do it or not, someone's going to be charged because we've got to stop this. It's costing too much money, it's disrupting too many classes."

Authorities said in the days after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting last February, the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 100 threats at Wake County schools.

Parents and guardians are being urged to talk with their children about the seriousness of these prank calls, but to not be afraid to reach out of they truly suspect something seems "off" with one of their fellow students.
