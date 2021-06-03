FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy after body found along trail

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy's body found on Las Vegas trail

The body of a young boy was found on a trail head in Las Vegas last week, and authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the child, who is believed to be a victim of homicide.

The little boy's body was found by a hiker on May 28 at the Mountain Springs trail head - near State Route 160 between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

Authorities described the child as between 8 and 12 years old, Latino, approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 123 pounds. He also had a gap in his front teeth.

Investigators believe he was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby California.

Police said a mother had identified the body as her 8-year-old son after seeing the sketches of him on TV, but that child was later found alive and well, camping with his father in Utah.



Since that lead dissipated, investigators have returned to the drawing board. On Thursday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a digitally enhanced photo of the boy, who is now being identified as John "Little Zion" Doe.

The FBI also announced a $10,000 reward in connection to the investigation. Authorities say it was clear the boy was killed but declined to say how or offer other details.

Investigators believe they are not going to be able to solve this case without the help of the public. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact Las Vegas police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadachildrenchild deathsketchhomicidemissing boysuspicious deathmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
Jon Scheyer praises Coach K in first words as next Duke coach
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in NC drops to 2.5%
Show More
Survivors of so-called 'Gone Girl' case reflect on the life-changing experience
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Audio cut in speech on Black people's role in Memorial Day
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to HS graduation
Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
More TOP STORIES News