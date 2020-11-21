covid-19

FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19.

West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.

Oracare Health Rinse and Oracare Operatory Pre-rinsing sets are advertised as being able to kill COVID-19. The FDA said these products are misbranded and unapproved new drugs.

RELATED: Coronavirus Update: FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

Another company, Vibrant Health Care Inc. was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material. The FDA said the Arizona-based company misleadingly represented the product as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

The companies were given 48 hours to respond to the FDA about steps to correct the violations, CNN reported. Failure to do so could result in legal action including seizure and injunction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesfdadrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
LATEST: NC reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
LATEST: NC chefs provide tips for safe Thanksgiving celebrations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch the full Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration
LATEST: NC reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
Enter to win the Raleigh Christmas Parade secret word sweepstakes
ABC11 Together Food Drive goes virtual: How to give
Man found shot dead on Durham sidewalk
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Show More
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
8 injured during 'active shooter incident' in Wisconsin mall
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Search continues for man who shot, NC deputy, another man
More TOP STORIES News