interest rates

US futures rebound as Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates to fight soaring inflation

Economists believe the Fed could hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual increase.
EMBED <>More Videos

Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation

NEW YORK -- U.S. markets were poised to rebound Wednesday ahead of expected action from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in its ongoing effort to cool inflation.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.8% while oil prices dipped.

Economists believe the Fed could hike rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual increase, with the cost of living for Americans rising surprisingly fast.

A "hawkish surprise" from the Fed could be a "further shock to risk assets," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. "Money markets are already pricing around 90% possibility of such action."

MORE: Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reports on the latest concerns about the economy as stocks tumble and prices continue to rise.



Turmoil in the cryptocurrency sector continued to rattle investors. Bitcoin is down 5% and close to $20,000 in early morning trading. Bitcoin has lost about a third of its value in the past week and is down almost 70% from an all-time high around $68,000 in November. Other cryptocurrencies have followed a similar trajectory and Ethereum is down almost 8% Wednesday.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London and Frankfurt's DAX both gained 1.3%. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% Wednesday to 3,305.41 after government data showed Chinese factory activity rebounded in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

MORE: Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive
EMBED More News Videos

Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 21,308.21 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 1.1% to 26,326.16.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 1.8% to 2,447.538 after South Korea's unemployment rate in May ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8%.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.3% to 6,601.00.

India's Sensex gained less than 0.1% at 52,728.02. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok declined while Singapore advanced.

SEE ALSO: JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans' pocketbooks and the president's public approval.



On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. It closed Monday at 21.8% below its Jan. 3 peak, officially putting the market in its second pandemic bear market.

The Dow fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Expectations of an unusually big Fed rate hike increased after government data Friday showed consumer inflation accelerated in May instead of easing as hoped.

The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control after being criticized earlier for reacting too slowly to inflation pressures.

Britain's central bank also has raised rates. The European Central Bank says it will do so next month.

Japan's central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows below 135 to the dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

Markets also have been jolted by Russia's attack on Ukraine, which has pushed oil prices to history-making highs above $120 per barrel, and by virus outbreaks in China that led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 55 cents to $118.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost $2 on Tuesday to $118.93. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 39 cents to $120.78 per barrel in London. It fell $1.10 the previous session to $121.17.

The dollar declined to 134.43 yen from Tuesday's 135.30 yen. The euro gained to $1.0476 from $1.0411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeinflationwall streeteconomyfederal reservestock marketu.s. & worldinterest rates
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INTEREST RATES
Homeowners, car owners to pay more for insurance coverage
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Economist warns against panic buying as prices climb this summer
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
TOP STORIES
19-year-old driver shot, killed on 15-501
Wake County HS grad gets 33 college offers, $1.4M in scholarships
3-year-old and mother attacked by bear in Great Smoky Mountains
Wake County sheriff seeks info on rash of N. Raleigh break-ins
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old
Holly Springs passes on Wake County non-discrimination ordinance
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Show More
Local truckers navigate record-high diesel gas prices
Warning issued after 13 infants die in rockers
NC business owners, charities warned to look out for misleading forms
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Food truck owners anticipate strong summer despite challenges
More TOP STORIES News