Federal investigators search for grenades sold in NC after teen killed in Virginia

Federal investigators are looking for hand grenades after an explosive killed a teenager in Virginia.

Authorities with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the grenade may be one of several others sold at a North Carolina antique mall.

The deadly explosion happened two days before Christmas. The ATF is investigating whether the grenade was purchased at Fancy Flea Market Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina. When the explosive was sold in June, the vendor didn't think the grenade was still functioning.



Last month, ATF agents announced they where looking for more grenades possibly sold by the same vendor. They're not certain how many others exist or who purchased them.

The explosives are thought to be "insert" MK2 grenades similar to those used during World War II. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate the explosive devices.

If you purchased an "inert" grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June, contact the Charlotte Field Division of the ATF at (704) 716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at (202) 648-8010.
