FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob family at Bay Ridge home, police say

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn -- Two men, one impersonating a police officer and one impersonating a FedEx worker, are being sought in a violent Brooklyn home invasion.

Police said the man dressed as a FedEx worker was holding a decoy package when he knocked on the door of the 6th Avenue home in Bay Ridge at around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

When the homeowner opened the door, the fake FedEx worker pushed his way in, police said. Another man, displaying a fake police badge, followed.

Fedex impersonator tie up and robs family from r/nyc

Police said the two tied up three people in the home -- a man, a woman, and an elderly woman -- and stole $40,000 in cash and $80,000 in jewelry from them, likely from a safe.

The apparent robbers then fled the scene, possibly in a getaway vehicle.

Neighbor Gary Baxter was working on his model train display when he went outside and looked out front to check it out. He saw the suspects pushing a big black safe down the driveway, along the sidewalk and into a jeep.

"Pushing a box down the driveway, and I'm saying to myself, this is not right," the neighbor said. "I go into the house, grab my phone, had to hurry up and take the picture of the vehicle."

He also took pictures of the victims before removing the tape around them and calling police.

Authorities say the safe contained $120,000 in cash and jewelry.

The NYPD believes the victims -- who are local business owners -- were targeted.

"They were shook up, that's about the size of it, they were practically numb..no emotion whatsoever," said Baxter.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay ridgebrooklynnew york cityhome invasionrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26
Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Meet Melisandre, Duke Lemur Center's newest baby aye-aye
Show More
Passenger gets stuck in airplane bathroom, flight diverted
Woman unknowingly rescues bobcat thinking it was kitten
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Samuel L. Jackson will soon voice your Alexa device
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
More TOP STORIES News