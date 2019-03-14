Feds uncovered the nationwide college admissions scandal by accident

The FBI uncovered the $25 million nationwide college admissions cheating scandal by accident while agents were working an unrelated securities fraud case, two law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The Boston-based agents received a tip from someone connected to the securities fraud investigation about the alleged $400,000 bribe paid to the then-head women's soccer coach at Yale to fabricate athletic credentials, the sources said.
The coach then cooperated with the investigation, according to the sources, which spiraled into what prosecutors called the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States, as 50 people were indicted, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
FBI-Boston declined to comment about the origin of the case, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Federal officials mentioned the roster of CEOs charged in the scam. One of them is David Sidoo, 59, a prominent businessman and philanthropist from Vancouver, Canada, who was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. He was arrested on Friday in San Jose, California, federal officials said.
"David Sidoo has been repeatedly recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, which is the true testament to his character. The charge that has been lodged against David is an allegation that carries with it the presumption that he is innocent," Sidoo's attorney, Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement Wednesday.
"We look forward to presenting our case in court and ask that people don't rush to judgment in the meantime," he said.
Other prominent business leaders indicted included Robert Zangrillo, 52, of Miami, founder and CEO of the private investment firm Dragon Global; Bill McGlashan, 55, of Mill Valley, California, a businessman and international private equity investor; and Gregory Abbott, 68, founder and chairman of International Dispensing Corp., a New York food and beverage packaging company.
"For every student admitted through fraud an honest, genuinely talented student was rejected," Lelling said.
ABC News' Jennifer Harrison contributed to this report.
