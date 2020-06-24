Mental Wellness with MindPath: Feeling Safe in Relationships

Contact MindPath Care Centers 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Additional Resources
Provider Bio
Jessica DaSilva, LCMHC, NADD
From a young age Ms. Jessica DaSilva knew that helping others was her passion. During high school, she was the president of a peer-support group that helped students facing bullying or difficulties at home. Now a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, her love of helping others through therapy has strengthened and deepened. With dedication and skillful communication, she helps clients identify problems and affect positive change efficiently and productively. Utilizing a play-based, strength-based, multi-systems approach, Jessica helps children, families, couples and individuals strengthen their coping skills, communication, self-esteem and sense of safety. She has a passion for working with children and adolescents and is experienced in counseling the at-risk youth population. In particular, Ms. DaSilva has an extensive history helping youth and their families work towards reunification and stabilization after stepping down from a higher level of care. Her goal is that clients achieve greater love and understanding for self and others while also growing and developing to their full potential. Certified by the National Association of Duel Diagnoses (NADD) and trained in the evidence based practice, Collaborative Problem Solving, Jessica works to cultivate an empathic, direct, non-judgmental, open and effective therapeutic relationship with each person.
Leslie Cloninger, LCSW, LCASA
A firm believer in self-actualization, Leslie is eager to empower her clients through helping them develop the tools they need to be able to help themselves. As a provider, she feels honored and excited to help clients on their journeys towards more balanced, healthier lives. Prioritizing client comfort and collaboration, Ms. Cloninger helps people gain insight into their thought and behavioral patterns in order to grow and change in positive ways. She works to help people fully experience their emotions and learn how to regulate them through building self-compassion and acceptance. Her approach to psychotherapy is eclectic as she has training and experiences with a wide range of modalities such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Gottman Level I and Trauma Focused-Cognitive Behavior Therapy (TF-CBT).
Tonya Rhodes, MSW, LCSW
Tonya Rhodes holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Barton College and a Master's in Social Work, a Certificate of Substance Abuse, from East Carolina University. Rhodes is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who works with a variety of patients with chronic mental health and substance abuse diagnoses. She is qualified to provide clinical treatment for individuals suffering from various mental health issues. She established a private practice under the name Infinite Therapy and Wellness, PLLC, as a sole owner and operator. She has also worked for over 20+ years with the Departments of Social Services and various private mental health agencies.