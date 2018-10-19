FEMA bringing in temporary housing units for Florence victims

FEMA has announced plans to use tractor trailers and mobile homes as temporary housing. For survivors, it certainly won't be home but it's a step in the right direction while they wait for their actual homes to be repaired.Recovering from a hurricane is a process. Despite millions in federal aid and nonprofit assistance, Hurricane Florence survivors need help right now.FEMA has disaster-assistance programs that pay for hotels, help with rent and find survivors temporary housing, but Friday they announced plans to bring in temporary housing units.So far, FEMA has placed 10 families in travel trailers and three in mobile homes with hopes of helping more.FEMA is encouraging victims to apply online or visit a disaster recovery center for assistance.