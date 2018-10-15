Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be at the NC State Fair giving advice on how to rebuild stronger to prevent damage from future storms.Workers will be in the Kerr Scott Building from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday.They'll be answering questions about flood insurance, home repairs, making disaster plans, and putting together supply kits.FEMA specialists will be at the fair through Oct. 21.