FEMA officials offer free hurricane relief advice at NC State Fair

Officials with FEMA will be at the NC State Fair giving advice on how to rebuild stronger to prevent damage from future storms. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be at the NC State Fair giving advice on how to rebuild stronger to prevent damage from future storms.

Workers will be in the Kerr Scott Building from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday.

How North Carolina Florence victims can get federal assistance

They'll be answering questions about flood insurance, home repairs, making disaster plans, and putting together supply kits.
Tips to help after a disaster
If you would like to help those affected by the Hurricane Florence, here's what you should keep in mind.


FEMA specialists will be at the fair through Oct. 21.
