Massive Fenton development in Cary announces new retailers: Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Athleta

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and Athleta will be among the retailers coming to Cary's new massive Fenton development.
Those shops, along with the Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa, will open with the first phase of the project in April 2022, according to the international real estate firm Hines and Columbia Development.
The mixed-use district located along I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard is currently under development. When it's finished, it will feature retail, restaurants, entertainment as well as office space, a hotel and apartments.
Other tenants that have been announced include Paragon Theaters, Arhaus Furniture, Honeysuckle Gelato, CRU Food & Wine Bar, Sephora, Free People, Bailey's Fine Jewelry, LunchboxWax and Zen Nail Bar.
Restaurants that will be in the development include chef Scott Crawford's Crawford Brothers Steakhouse, Steve Palmer's Italian restaurant Colletta, chef Michael Lee's M Sushi, chef Ford Fry's Tex-Mex restaurant Superica and whiskey bar Dram & Draught.
The real estate firm in charge of the development said 82 percent of the retail portion of the project is currently leased.
The 357-unit apartment community will be pre-leasing starting in early 2022.
The development was supposed to have a Wegmans but the chain announced earlier this year that it is no longer moving forward with plans for that location.
