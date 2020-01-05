Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A Ferrari crashed into the front of reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood Sunday afternoon, damaging the building and causing minor injuries.

The car crashed through the front of Pump restaurant at 8948 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said the vehicle somehow lost control and went crashing into the patio area of the restaurant. Photos from the scene show it smashed partly into the dining area, leaving broken glass and debris everywhere.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Vanderpump is a British restaurateur and reality TV personality who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her own show, "Vanderpump Rules." She and her husband own dozens of restaurants in Los Angeles and London.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countycar crashferrarireality television
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds protest war in Raleigh after US airstrike in Iran
Man injured in Six Forks hit and run
Shots fired at condo near NC State University
1 killed, 1 injured in Selma shooting
1 killed in Tarboro house fire
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Show More
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
Activist hopes to arm McDougald Terrace residents legal battle with DHA
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Roy Williams 'most upset' in career after loss to Georgia Tech
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
More TOP STORIES News