Danger persists as fertilizer plant burns in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A significant explosion is still possible at the fertilizer plant that caught fire Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to the area fire chief.Classes at nearby Wake Forest University were canceled for the second straight day and people who live within a mile of the plant have not been allowed back into their homes.That's pushed nearly 7,000 families to shelters or hotels, and none of them have a timeline on when they will be able to return to their homes.Chemicals are still burning inside the plant, and fire officials said it remains unsafe for anyone to be at the scene--even firefighters with protective equipment.Moreover, the Environmental Protection Agency continues to conduct air monitoring tests in the area. For now everyone in the area who has breathing conditions is being warned to stay inside.Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. with the people leading the response and clean up to the fertilizer plant fire.