fetty wap

Fetty Wap arrested in NY on federal drug charges, possibly related to Rolling Loud music festival

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field

NEW YORK CITY -- Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New York Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.

He will be in federal court later Friday morning to answer to the charges.

A law enforcement source said that FBI agents arrested the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, on the drug charges.

RELATED: Fetty Wap throws thousands in cash over balcony at New Jersey mall

Six members of a drug distribution ring were charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl during the Rolling Loud music festival.

The 30-year-old rapper was allegedly part of the group.

The indictment against him is still sealed but is expected to be unsealed later Friday morning, our sister station WABC reported.

Two years ago, Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey

He faced three counts of battery.

Local news reports said he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.

He was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.

The rapper is from Paterson, New Jersey, where he is a local hero and has several prior high-profile arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcelebrity arrestcelebritydrug arrestrapperciti fieldfetty wapdrug
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FETTY WAP
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News