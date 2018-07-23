MISSING PERSON

Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have very few answers after a college student from Iowa went missing Wednesday (WTVD)

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO --
Authorities have very few answers after a college student from Iowa went missing on Wednesday night while going out for an evening jog.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, left for a run from a house where she was dog sitting with her boyfriend in Brooklyn, Iowa, at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday and not been seen since, ABC News reports.

As the desperate search continues for the University of Iowa student., hundreds of people have been combing cornfields where she's been known to run.

"It's exhausting, I don't know where she is, I don't know if she's safe," Tibbett's mother Laura Calderwood said by phone.

Calderwood said her daughter has no enemies. Investigators say Mollie was last seen wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes. Her wallet and ID's all left behind at the home she shares with her boyfriend.

Tibbett's father is now in Iowa helping in the search. Police say that search is ongoing, but at this point, they don't need any more volunteers. Brooklyn, Iowa has about 1,500 people and most of that community is now on the lookout for the missing woman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing womancollege studentu.s. & worldsearchOaklandPiedmontOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
MISSING PERSON
Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
Deputies find missing 79-year-old woman in Wake County woods
Project Lifesaver tracks down vulnerable children, adults who wander
More missing person
Top Stories
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh police looking for 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
Show More
Woman impaled by beach umbrella on Maryland beach
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
11-year-old graduates from college, wants to be astrophysicist
More News