'I can't take this anymore': Fiancee of security guard killed in Durham loses home in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fiancee of a security guard shot and killed in Durham last May is facing another tragedy after her home burned down days ago.
In May, Lisa Boyd's soon-to-be husband Jay Foust was shot and killed near a downtown Durham parking garage.
Her home burned down just days ago.
"I was at work and got the call that my house was on fire and that was it," said Boyd.
Lisa shared the house with Jay.
"Everything that I had that was left is gone," she said. "The medallions I had from his service are gone."
There are few clues in the murder investigation.
Durham police said this week that they don't have any recent updates.
"I'm pretty disgusted with the police because the last time I spoke with the detective or the investigator handling this case, she said she hadn't been able to work on his case in the last four weeks because of all the homicides coming in," Lisa said.
Jay's mother, who owns the house, has insurance but doesn't plan to rebuild.
She even has to leave her dog Turbo at the home during the day and come back to feed him when she can.
"I don't really prioritize anything, I just go from day to day and do what I can to make that day count for something," she said.
