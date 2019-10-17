house fire

'I can't take this anymore': Fiancee of security guard killed in Durham loses home in fire

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fiancee of a security guard shot and killed in Durham last May is facing another tragedy after her home burned down days ago.

In May, Lisa Boyd's soon-to-be husband Jay Foust was shot and killed near a downtown Durham parking garage.

'What was your reasoning?' Fiancee of security guard shot, killed in Durham speaks exclusively with ABC11

Her home burned down just days ago.

"I was at work and got the call that my house was on fire and that was it," said Boyd.

Lisa shared the house with Jay.

"Everything that I had that was left is gone," she said. "The medallions I had from his service are gone."

There are few clues in the murder investigation.

Durham police said this week that they don't have any recent updates.

Durham police release surveillance video in connection to security guard death

"I'm pretty disgusted with the police because the last time I spoke with the detective or the investigator handling this case, she said she hadn't been able to work on his case in the last four weeks because of all the homicides coming in," Lisa said.

Jay's mother, who owns the house, has insurance but doesn't plan to rebuild.

She even has to leave her dog Turbo at the home during the day and come back to feed him when she can.

"I don't really prioritize anything, I just go from day to day and do what I can to make that day count for something," she said.

If you want to help Lisa, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhomicide investigationhouse fireman killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bedridden Raleigh woman dies in accidental house fire
NC family loses everything in fire after Hurricane Dorian
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day
Raleigh woman accused of abducting a 2nd child in Greensboro
14-year-old girl struck, killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs
25-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that injured Uber driver
Police offer reward for info in deadly Roxboro shooting and robbery
32 homicides: Durham has double the cases from this time last year
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
Show More
Orange County shelter offers 'Name Your Price' special for October
The story behind Raleigh crash that left car hanging from power lines
Creedmoor man charged in deadly Caldwell County hit-and-run
Foster children reuniting faster with family at innovative Wake House
UNC addresses mold found in Granville Towers housing complex
More TOP STORIES News