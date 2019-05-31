'What was your reasoning?' Fiancee of security guard shot, killed in Durham speaks exclusively with ABC11

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jay Foust was never able to finish the flower garden for his fiancee Lisa in front of their Durham home.
"It was going to be a surprise gift for me when I came home after recovering from surgery," said Lisa Boyd. "It's okay though. I can finish it and put a flag in there and just appreciate it. I miss him so much."
Foust, 46, is the security guard who was shot and killed in Durham last week.
He was working for the city at the time and patrolling the new parking deck on Mangum Street. Foust was not armed.
Lisa said she still cannot figure out why this happened.
"Why would you all of a sudden at three in the morning go up to someone and blatantly shoot them? What was your motive? What was your reasoning?"
Durham police did not have any updates when ABC11 last checked Thursday evening.
The only clue is surveillance video from nearby.
Investigators believe the men in a truck seen nearby the scene know something about what happened.
Boyd and Foust were planning to celebrate nearly eight years together in June.
"It just makes me angry that people want to take stuff from other people and cause them such pain and heartache," she said. "Three teenage girls now have to grow up for the rest of their lives without their daddy. I just beg and plead somebody will do the right thing and step up even if it's the littlest clue."
