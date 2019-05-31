'What was your reasoning?' Fiancee of security guard shot, killed in Durham speaks exclusively with ABC11

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jay Foust was never able to finish the flower garden for his fiancee Lisa in front of their Durham home.

"It was going to be a surprise gift for me when I came home after recovering from surgery," said Lisa Boyd. "It's okay though. I can finish it and put a flag in there and just appreciate it. I miss him so much."

Foust, 46, is the security guard who was shot and killed in Durham last week.

He was working for the city at the time and patrolling the new parking deck on Mangum Street. Foust was not armed.

Lisa said she still cannot figure out why this happened.

"Why would you all of a sudden at three in the morning go up to someone and blatantly shoot them? What was your motive? What was your reasoning?"

Durham police did not have any updates when ABC11 last checked Thursday evening.

The only clue is surveillance video from nearby.

Investigators believe the men in a truck seen nearby the scene know something about what happened.

Boyd and Foust were planning to celebrate nearly eight years together in June.

"It just makes me angry that people want to take stuff from other people and cause them such pain and heartache," she said. "Three teenage girls now have to grow up for the rest of their lives without their daddy. I just beg and plead somebody will do the right thing and step up even if it's the littlest clue."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather Friday
Woman stabbed, killed during fight at Selma home
Man installs fence around illegally-parked car sharing vehicle
Wegmans gives $500 grants to 10 Raleigh-area high school students
Durham man says fake security employee tried to enter his home
Block Gallery in Raleigh hosts exhibition to discuss mental illness
Show More
KFC could add plant-based chicken to its menu
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
Confederate flag printed on NC yearbook causes hundreds of reprints
Harnett County man charged with murder after house set on fire
Police looking to ID two men accused in Fayetteville rape
More TOP STORIES News