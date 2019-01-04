Five children from the same van are among the seven dead after a fiery crash on a Florida highway on Thursday involving two semi-trucks and at least two passenger vehicles, according to officials.The children were traveling in a passenger van from Louisiana, according to FHP. In addition to the children, the drivers of both semi-trucks died.The wreck happened on Interstate 75 about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Alachua, near Gainesville. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the crash began when a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle traveling northbound collided. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.After that collision, both vehicles crashed through the guardrail into the southbound lanes, according to the press release. That's when a second semi-truck and a passenger van, both soundbound, collided with the first semi-truck. The van overturned, ejecting some occupants, and both trucks caught on fire.Injured victims, including children and adults, were taken to two different hospitals, according to FHP. The number of injuries is still being confirmed.Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but didn't say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press in a phone interview that their top priorities were to conduct a thorough investigation and to identify the deceased victims."There's going to be families that need to be notified that their loves ones have perished," said Lieutenant Patrick Riordan.It's unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays.Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.