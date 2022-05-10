Sports

FIFA video game to disappear after EA Sports partnership ends

EA Sports FC will be introduced in 2023

The exterior view of Electronic Arts Inc. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

ZURICH -- The FIFA video game will be disappearing after the maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer's governing body.

Instead, EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after the company creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.

EA has been producing a FIFA game for around three decades and its fond association with fans worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization's brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.

For many, FIFA means a game rather than a sports politics institution. Now FIFA will have to search for new video gaming opportunities beyond EA.

"We're thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfifasoccervideo gameu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Part of highway through Outer Banks closed
9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home
Shooting in Raleigh leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Fayetteville police locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run case
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Kuwait
Show More
Man recounts finding woman trapped for 2 days in wrecked SUV
'Very alarming': New report shows rise in NC child homicides, suicides
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Great white shark New Jersey: 1K-pound fish swimming off shore
Durham school bus veers off road to avoid gunfire scene
More TOP STORIES News