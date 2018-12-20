Fifth suspect arrested in Fayetteville murder case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A fifth arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Fayetteville man.
Quantez Green, 20, has been arrested in connection with the death of Alton Williams, who police said was found lying in the bushes outside a home on Eldorado Road on Aug. 18.
Investigators said Williams was shot and killed during a robbery.
Police arrested Green, of the 3400 block of Ireland Drive, while he was out walking in the area of Rosehill Road.
Green is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said that because Green had a stolen handgun at the time he was taken into custody, he was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Green is being held on no bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Four others are already in custody.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.