UNC's Black Pioneers Group hosting first ever Black Film festival in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- From history to health, these films tell a story.
"Our story is one of struggle, it's one of pain and it's one ultimately of triumph," said Michael Washington, Argyle Rebel Films CEO and founder.
A filmmaker himself, Washington created the idea of the Chapel Hill black Film Festival.
"We need to start showing that we are telling versatile, amazing, fun stories that can connect with an audience," Washington said.
Presented by UNC's Black Pioneers Group, the lineup includes Chris Everett's "Wilmington on Fire," "Mike Wiley's Dar He: The Lynching of Emmett Till" and Washington's latest film "Save the Dad Bob: A Men's Health Odyssey."
"It's telling that narrative of survival, standing up for yourself and ultimately financially and physically thriving. And I want to tell those stories because that is the black experience and thankfully it's also the American experience," Washington said.
The film festival begins at 1:45p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Varsity Theater on Franklin Street. Tickets are $25 each. Washington says he doesn't want anyone to miss out on this experience so if you need assistance getting a ticket, email info@chbff.com. For more information click here
