Arts & Entertainment

UNC's Black Pioneers Group hosting first ever Black Film festival in Chapel Hill

EMBED <>More Videos

First-ever Chapel Hill Black Film Festival happening this weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- From history to health, these films tell a story.

"Our story is one of struggle, it's one of pain and it's one ultimately of triumph," said Michael Washington, Argyle Rebel Films CEO and founder.

A filmmaker himself, Washington created the idea of the Chapel Hill black Film Festival.

"We need to start showing that we are telling versatile, amazing, fun stories that can connect with an audience," Washington said.

Presented by UNC's Black Pioneers Group, the lineup includes Chris Everett's "Wilmington on Fire," "Mike Wiley's Dar He: The Lynching of Emmett Till" and Washington's latest film "Save the Dad Bob: A Men's Health Odyssey."

"It's telling that narrative of survival, standing up for yourself and ultimately financially and physically thriving. And I want to tell those stories because that is the black experience and thankfully it's also the American experience," Washington said.

The film festival begins at 1:45p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Varsity Theater on Franklin Street. Tickets are $25 each. Washington says he doesn't want anyone to miss out on this experience so if you need assistance getting a ticket, email info@chbff.com. For more information click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchapel hillfestivaluncfilm festival
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of multiple rapes in Fayetteville pleads guilty
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
$20,000 reward offered for info on QVC warehouse fire
LATEST: Hudson asks Cumberland Co. let school mask option proceed
No more contact tracing for K-12 schools, NCDHHS says
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Show More
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Tetrazzini
Designer clothes for 90% off at Dress for Success event
'He was not a threat': Protest in Raleigh over RPD I-440 shooting
124-year-old NC jewelry store closing
More TOP STORIES News