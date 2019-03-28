24-year-old Person County Walmart employee wins $1M on Colossal Cash scratch-off

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old man is celebrating after winning a $1 million lottery prize.On March 26, Albert Carr Jr. said he finished up his shift at Walmart and then stopped at the New American on N.C. 86 North of Hillsborough.Carr went inside and bought a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket, unbeknownst that it would be a big winner."At first, I thought I only won $50 or $100," Carr said in a news release. "Then, I realized I won $1 million. I couldn't believe it."Carr said he drove to his fiancée's house to show her the ticket."She didn't believe me at first," Carr said. "When she saw the ticket, she was speechless."He claimed his prize on March 27 at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.Carr decided to take the lump sum of $600,000. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,509.Carr said he plans to use some of the winnings to take his fiancée on a nice vacation. He plans on saving and investing the rest.