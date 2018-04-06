91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize

A 91-year-old won $1 million after matching five numbers in the March 21 Powerball drawing.Schuit, a retiree, was a lifelong bachelor until he married his wife nine years ago.Schuit has been playing the Illinois Lottery since the very first draw in 1974, but this is his first big win."Now I have some cushion," he told the Illinois Lottery.Schuit said he plans to use some of his winnings to remodel his home.He bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven at 301 N. Cass Ave. in Westmont. The retailer received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.