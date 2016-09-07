Apex mom doubles full time salary selling her artwork designs on Merch by Amazon

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --As part of National Small Business Week, ABC 11 is highlighting how an Apex mom has doubled her salary by creating an online business with Merch by Amazon.
Tara Flake has four kids and quit her full-time job after her fourth child was born. Flake has a degree in advertising and marketing and is a self-taught graphic designer. She learned about Merch by Amazon, a print on demand and fulfillment service through a business podcast.
Flake applied and was accepted to sell her designs through Amazon. She designs her artwork at home on her computer and uploads it to Merch by Amazon.
Flake sets her price and her designs are then available for print on shirts, pop sockets, or phone cases for any of Amazon's hundreds of millions of customers. She then receives a monthly royalty payment for each of her items sold.
"They take care of producing it when it sells and packing it and shipping it as well as customer service," Flake explained.
She has seen tremendous success selling her designs on the platform and now makes more money working from home than she did working full-time as a graphic designer for a company.
"My first year, my royalties are double what my salary was as a professional graphic designer a few years ago," she said. "For my skill set, this is the best things I've found because I could take a few weeks off to care for my son and I was still getting paid."