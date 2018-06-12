Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Students who love technology can take advantage of free camps and workshops at local Apple and Microsoft stores during the summer months.
Apple Camp registration begins June 18th. Kids attending Apple Camp can choose to explore coding and robotics, moviemaking, or musical storytelling in three free 90-minute sessions at local Apple stores.
All campers must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the duration of Apple Camp.
Microsoft YouthSpark Camp is already underway at local local stores.
YouthSpark Summer Camps are for ages six and up. Participants learn the latest technology from Microsoft through two-hour workshops that teach everything from basic coding with Minecraft and robotics to 3D Windows and Powerpoint.
The parent, legal guardian, or authorized adult caregiver of every camp participant under 17 years of age must sign a Participation Agreement upon arrival and remain in Microsoft Store for the duration of the event.
Both companies camps fill up quickly and space is limited.