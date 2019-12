Wake County residents can use this program to help pay their heating costs

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Dr., Zebulon

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway, NE, Fuquay-Varina

Human Services Swinburne Center, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Money from the federal government is going to help some low income families in Wake County keep the heat on this winter.The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides a one-time heating supplement for low-income families. Applications for this year started Dec. 2 and run through March (or until funds are exhausted). To apply for the program , you can access the form at any of the following locations:To be eligible for the program, a person must: