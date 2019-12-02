Wake County residents can use this program to help pay their heating costs

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides a one-time heating supplement for low-income families. Applications for this year started Dec. 2 and run through March (or until funds are exhausted).
To apply for the program, you can access the form at any of the following locations:
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Dr., Zebulon
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway, NE, Fuquay-Varina
- Human Services Swinburne Center, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
To be eligible for the program, a person must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit
- Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250
- Be responsible for their heating cost