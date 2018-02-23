PERSONAL FINANCE

BB&T: Our systems are currently being restored

EMBED </>More Videos

BB&T resolves ATM issues, still working to fix tech issues (WTVD)

BB&T says their systems are being restored after a major outage kept customers from accessing many services, including their money.

Thursday night many customers started to experience problems accessing their accounts, using their debit cards and ATMs.

In a social media post Friday afternoon BB&T said their systems were coming back online and that banks will be staying open until 7 p.m Friday. Saturday locations will stay opened tomorrow an additional 2 hours.



According to a bank official, online and mobile banking are still unavailable.

Thursday evening customers were unable to access digital banking, Phone24, and ATM services.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

By late morning Friday customers told ABC11 they were able to get cash from some of the ATMs. And others never even noticed there was a problem.

"It worked just great," Raleigh resident Susan Baker said.

"I was in and out just like always no problems," confirmed Ed Barnard.


Headquartered in Winston-Salem, BB&T told ABC11 services were interrupted after an equipment malfunction at one of their data centers, adding that there's "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

Bank spokesman Brian Davis said the problem had been identified as a "technical issue within our system."

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our clients and we're working hard to restore their banking services," Davis said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financebankbankspersonal financefinanceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News