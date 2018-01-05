PERSONAL FINANCE

BCBS of NC customer wonders where's her money?

Sarah Moorman had trouble getting a financial mess resolved with Blue Cross and Blue Shield NC.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
It was an insurance runaround that had Sarah Moorman making countless calls and spending many hours on the phone.

It started in June of 2017 when Sarah made changes to her family's insurance with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

"I was trying to take four of us off the plan and leave my son on the plan," she explained.

Sarah was given a reference confirming the cancellation, and she thought everything was fine. However, in June, BCBS of NC drafted premiums for the entire family instead of just Sarah's son. This was more than $3,000.

Sarah said she contacted BCBS of NC several times to get this money back.

"I had 20 phone calls with them and every time they were just as pleasant, so nice, but just wasn't getting the job done," she said. "I was promised in 48-72 hours you will have a card and you will have your refund within 10 days, and it wouldn't happen."

This went on for months. Sarah said the representatives she talked with from BCBS of NC were always very nice and professional but never solved her problem.

"She would say 'well you, we have your file marked urgent,' and I thought 'really?' We're 125 days into this, and my file is marked urgent, and it's a simple request."

Fed up Sarah contacted me, and I got in touch with BCBS of NC. Representatives did reach out to Sarah, and also deposited the money owed in Sarah's account.

Sarah said she is happy the long ordeal is over.

A representative with BCBS of NC said they apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this caused the Moorman family.

The representative added, "One of Blue Cross NC's top priorities is to have best-in-class customer service. We always urge people to contact us with any questions or concerns."
