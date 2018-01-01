TROUBLESHOOTER

Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym

it's that time again - resolutions. But read the fine print before you join a gym.

It's the New Year, and for some people, it's about being the new you. If getting in better shape is part of your plan, make sure you pick the right gym for you.

Patrick Conteh with Millennium Sports Club in Durham suggests you take a close look at the amenities, classes, and services offered at each gym to see if it caters to your needs.

"If you don't feel welcome, it's a lot easier for you to walk away," Conteh said.

It's also very important to read over the contract carefully before you sign it. See whether the contract is monthly, short-term, or yearly. Also look at the cancellation and automatic renewal clauses.

Set realistic goals and make sure the gym is right for you.



"When you join a gym, always make sure the last month before your contract ends that you call in and make sure your contract is canceled," Conteh said. "A lot of times, people think your contract automatically cancels, that doesn't happen - it rolls over."

Conteh also suggested keeping your goals realistic.

"Start with wanting to try and lose a pound a week," he said. "Instead of saying I want to drop 5 pounds every week, and then if you don't reach that goal, you're too quick to quit. It's a lot easier to quit if I'm not going to get my goals."

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office also offers these tips.
