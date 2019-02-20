TROUBLESHOOTER

Beware of hidden risks with 'free trial' offers

EMBED </>More Videos

The internet is filled with ads offering "risk-free" trials, but a new study from the Better Business Bureau found many of those free trials come with a cost.

By and Tonya Simpson
The internet is filled with ads offering "risk-free" trials, but a new study from the Better Business Bureau found many of those free trials come with a cost.

The BBB said thousands of people have fallen victim to misleading advertisements, which may even include fake celebrity endorsements.

According to the study, there have been more than 37,000 complaints to the BBB about free trials.

The average amount lost was $186 per consumer.

The BBB said many of the free trial offers are "subscription traps."

They offer products they say consumers can get for free by paying small shipping fees, but the offers often come with fine print that gives consumers a short period of time to receive, evaluate, and then return the products to avoid being charged.

In some cases, people who signed up were charged more than $100 for products they no longer wanted.

Study authors recommend more criminal prosecution to deter this type of fraud.

The report also said social media sites should do more to crack down on deceptive advertising.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetroubleshooterscamsfinanceconsumer
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
Troubleshooter: Samsung settles lawsuit over exploding washing machines
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
HOW IT WORKS: Using your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
$1 billion lost in romance scams, Better Business Bureau says
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Wintry weather could make for treacherous morning commute
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard
Show More
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Woman says mom's death in Fayetteville rehab facility was preventable
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
More News