Personal Finance

Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for government to send Americans $1,000 every 2 weeks

Billionaire Mark Cuban wants the government to give more money to Americans to help bolster the economy.

Cuban is a member of the White House advisory group dedicated to reopening the country--the group is officially called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

Cuban said the government should give every household $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months. The catch is that all of that money must be spent.

"People are saving more and spending less. We need to inspire people to spend more. We need to create consumer demand," Cuban said.

He said because of the uncertainty, Americans are holding onto their money more than usual--which is detrimental to our overall economy.

"We're not ging to have an economy without consumer demand," Cuban said.

Cuban did not say if he had received any feedback from President Donald Trump or anyone else in the administration about this idea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeeconomycoronavirusstimulus funds
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high
NC State student wins $25,000 Taco Bell Foundation scholarship
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
Rain likely for next few days
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Show More
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
LIST: Companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina
Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic
Free coronavirus antibody test available at PNC Arena event
More TOP STORIES News