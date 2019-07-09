Personal Finance

California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors who help more Medi-Cal patients

The state of California is spending nearly $60 million to pay off the student loans of 247 doctors.

In return, those doctors have promised to take on more patients covered by Medi-Cal.

More than 13 million Californians get their health coverage through Medi-Cal, but many have trouble finding doctors willing to accept the rates paid by the program.

The money to pay off the loans will come, in part, from an increase in tobacco taxes that took effect in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financescholarshipmedicalschooldoctorsstudent loansstudentscalifornia
RELATED
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 9
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Trash pick up happening earlier this summer for people in Raleigh
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County
Show More
Cary father faces child-abuse charges after teen son hospitalized
Wake County mom recovering from tick-borne illness sends warning
HS principal removed after refuting Holocaust was factual
Foster mom says transgender son turned away from summer camp
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
More TOP STORIES News