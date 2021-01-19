RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An old scam is making a comeback and it's taking thousands of dollars from unsuspecting job seekers.
It's a tough time for many right now who are desperate to make money, but no matter how desperate you are, you can't let your guard down as scammers are ready to take advantage of you.
It starts with a text or email that claims you can earn money by placing an advertisement on your car. Several ABC11 viewers are getting various offers like this and are sharing them with Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. One email job offer claims to pay $500 a week and an extra $100 dollars for gas just to post decals on your car and drive around advertising a bottled water company.
This is known as the car wrap scam and if you do respond to the job posting, you will lose money!
One ABC11 viewer lost $1,900 to this scam as she was sent a check, instructed to cash it, keep her portion, but then wire the rest to the installer so they can put the decals on the car. After wiring the $1,900 dollars, she realized this was all a scam. The actual companies listed on these job postings aren't involved, instead, it's just scammers pretending to be them.
Your bank may cash these checks at first, but then weeks later tell you it's a bad check, and you're responsible to pay all that money back that you sent off to the installer, who was all part of the scam. The biggest red flag you need to remember if you need to pay money or buy gift cards to get money, it's a sure sign it's a scam.
Car wrap scam makes a comeback, taking $1,900 from one ABC11 viewer
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More