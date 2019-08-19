Personal Finance

Check your tickets! Someone in NC won a $1 million Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you played Cash 5 at the beach this weekend, check your tickets. Someone won a Cash 5 jackpot worth more than a million dollars.

The ticket for Sunday's drawing was sold at the Coastal Mart on Emerald Drive on Emerald Isle. It matched all five numbers to win the prize.

The total jackpot is worth $1,112,709.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.
