A Creedmoor man is celebrating after he struck it big, winning $1 million on a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off.Christopher Veasey good fortune happened Saturday night when he stopped for gas at the Smart Stop Mini Mart on Central Avenue in Butner."I went to pay and just decided to get one (ticket)," said Veasey.He went home and scratched off his $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket."When I saw the '41' at the top I couldn't believe it," Veasey said. "I thought, 'Oh yeah! I've got a $1 million winner.'"So, how did Veasey celebrate his big win? By drinking a Mountain Dew!He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum.After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $423,012.He plans to invest the money.