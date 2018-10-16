Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers are 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9
The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.
If there is no winner, the jackpot for Friday's drawing will climb to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.
The only other lottery drawings to ever surpass it were a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016 and another Powerball drawing of $758.7 million in 2017.
As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $380 million before taxes.
The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A ticket with five or six winning numbers was sold in San Francisco, according to California Lotto officials.
California didn’t sell the Mega Millions jackpot but we did sell a 5 or 6 winner in San Francisco. We are still waiting to see if they were jackpot winners in other states.— California Lottery (@calottery) October 17, 2018