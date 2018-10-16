PERSONAL FINANCE

Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The numbers have been drawn in Tuesday night's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot, which is the game's largest ever.

The winning numbers are 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.

If there is no winner, the jackpot for Friday's drawing will climb to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.

The only other lottery drawings to ever surpass it were a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016 and another Powerball drawing of $758.7 million in 2017.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $380 million before taxes.

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A ticket with five or six winning numbers was sold in San Francisco, according to California Lotto officials.
