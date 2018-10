Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot

California didn’t sell the Mega Millions jackpot but we did sell a 5 or 6 winner in San Francisco. We are still waiting to see if they were jackpot winners in other states. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 17, 2018

The numbers have been drawn in Tuesday night's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot, which is the game's largest ever.The winning numbers are 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.012 billion combined is up for grabs.If there is no winner, the jackpot for Friday's drawing will climb to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million, according to a Mega Millions press release.The only other lottery drawings to ever surpass it were a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016 and another Powerball drawing of $758.7 million in 2017.As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $380 million before taxes.The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.A ticket with five or six winning numbers was sold in San Francisco, according to California Lotto officials.