Disney introduces new pricing system

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.

The "Happiest Place on Earth" is about to be a little more affordable.

Disney is offering an incentive to visit the parks during less busy times.

In October, the company is launching a new online planning tool, where the cost of tickets will vary based on a particular day.

"When guests are ready to purchase tickets online, they may use an interactive online calendar, which displays different prices based on the dates guests choose to visit and states tickets will need to be used during a specific time period," Disney officials said in a news release.

On Monday, officials said prices at the four theme parks will be tweaked so they're the same, rather than Magic Kingdom costing more.

Single day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending upon how popular the day is expected to be.

The flexible pricing plan starts Oct. 16, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
