PERSONAL FINANCE

'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents

By and Rachael Scott
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
If you get a knock at the door from someone you don't know, be on guard. The North Carolina Attorneys General Office is warning residents about 'Distraction Scammers.'

The agency said law enforcement in Wake County has received multiple reports of scammers posing as flooring salesmen, targeting the elderly.

According to reports, the crooks work as a two or three-person team and catch the victim off guard by citing friends, relatives, or previous work experiences to make the target feel more comfortable.

Once the "salesmen" are in the house, they demonstrate different flooring samples while one member of the group slips off to steal credit cards, cash and jewelry while the resident is distracted.

The NC Attorney General's Office is also warning about another distraction scam that involves two women, one who appears to be pregnant and in distress. They appear at a potential victim's door, asking if the pregnant woman can use the bathroom. While one crook engages the victim in conversation or makes a telephone call, the other (who may not be pregnant at all) collects valuables while pretending to use the bathroom.

Be on the lookout for other frauds such as those posing as undercover police or different types of salesmen. If you encounter a scammer report it to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesafe from scamsscamsscam targeting seniorsnorth carolina newswake county newsNCWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News